Halle Berry Whines About Her High School Being Racist, Gets Instantly Shut Up By Old Classmates

Note: This article contains coarse language that may offend some readers.

Halle Berry recalls feeling “less than” in a recent interview with People. She remembers being bullied at her “all-white” high school.

She wanted to prove that she was just as good as her white classmates and it was this motivation that gave her a “desire to achieve.”

Now some of her supposed classmates are coming forward to speak and they are telling the story a little differently.

PJ Media first reported a private Facebook group called “You know you grew up in Bedford” who shared their differing opinions. Here are some examples of what PJ Media covered.

What does the Internet think about this one?