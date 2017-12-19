Over Half Of NFL Kneelers Are On The Same Team [LOOK]

National Anthem protests are on the decline in week 15 of NFL action, as players on one NFL team outnumber most of the players in the league who are still protesting combined, can you guess what team?

Twelve players knelt on the Seattle Seahawks before the game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Only 11 other players among the other 31 teams in the NFL are also continuing to protest, according to a breakdown by CNS News.

The only other team that has multiple players still protesting the National Anthem, is Colin Kaepernick’s former team, the San Fransisco 49ers. The Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs each had one player kneel.

Kaepernick began his protest at the start of the 2016-2017 season, it wasn’t until Trump told the NFL owners that they should be cutting players who continue to protest, that players took offense to that statement and protested.

The players protest just lost steam after a while. From the start, all these players were doing is making a mockery of our Nations National Anthem while on the field, while a very small percentage of those players were actually trying to effect change off the field.

Civil rights battles aren’t won on the football field. They were never goin to get what they wanted by just pissing off the American public by disrespecting our traditions. If they wanted something done, they should have used their fame and resources off the field to start organizations to help combat police brutality against African Americans. They instead took the easy, lazy way out, and just kneeled and called it a “protest” as if anything was going to get done.

The NFL players should be embarrassed as to how their protest worked out, take it off the field next time.