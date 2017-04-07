President Trump Refuses To Take Salary, Look What He Does Instead

Just months into his presidency, Donald Trump is making good on his promise to donate his taxpayer-funded salary, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Monday.

Trump has just donated his first-quarter salary to the National Park Service, a federal agency in charge of preserving America’s natural resources.

“Trump has donated his first quarter salary to NPS, Spicer announces,” Jim Acosta tweeted earlier this week.

Trump’s first quarter salary comes out to $78,000. His annual income will amount to $400,000 in annual income. During his campaign, Trump pledged not to take the presidential salary.

Recently, he was criticized by media outlets for not providing “proof” that he is truly donating the money.

Trump will be the third U.S. president to forego his salary, following in the footsteps of John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover.