Gutfield Destroys Idiot Robert Redford, Watch What Happen Next

At this point, Hollywood liberal celebrities have become a bit of a political joke. It’s clear they are going to take every opportunity they can to criticize President Donald Trump, showing how truly disconnected they are with the millions of Americans who support him.

It’s clear that a bunch of entertainment stars have the opportunity to become relevant again and get the media attention they deserve. Robert Redford is no exception, and he recently tried to trash Trump by riling up liberals in a fake news column. Fortunately, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld wasn’t

“When President Trump speaks of being in a ‘running war’ with the media, calls them ‘among the most dishonest human beings on Earth’ and tweets that they’re the ‘enemy of the American people,’ his language takes the Nixon administration’s false accusations of ‘shoddy’ and ‘shabby’ journalism to new and dangerous heights,” Redford wrote in the Washington Post.

“Now Redford calls for brave journalism in order to restrain the power-hungry,” he said. “How odd that this is only when his side is out of power? But like a child’s diaper, Redford is full of it. He’s made them great again because they hate him so much. I mean, what would Redford be doing, or the media-entertainment cabal is doing, in general, if Hillary were president? Nothing. Or rather nothing on her. They’d have to return to bashing cops and labeling everyone racist.”

“So, Robert can warn the world that the press is in danger, but Trump proves him wrong by the endless media frenzy his election has a cause,” Greg added. “And by comparison, Trump exposes what a shameless shills they were for long under Obama, coveting, not covering the president. Maybe Redford can make a movie about that—call it Love Story.”