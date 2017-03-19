Guilfoyle Lights Snoop Dogg Up With Devastating News For Threatening Trump

Liberal Hollywood may be accepting Snoop Dogg’s fake assassination of President Donald Trump with open arms, but many Americans are outraged. This has crossed a line—and it isn’t a joke.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump tweeted in response to the video.

Of course, fellow rapper Bow Wow pushed back on Trump, tweeting, “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking sh*t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your life and make her work for us.”

Later, on The Five, Greg Gutfeld pondered how the Secret Service should respond to such threats.

“It was an actual threat,” he commented.

“Kill them? Kill them,” Kimberly Guilfoyle responded. “I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then.”

Watch the segment below and tell us what you think.