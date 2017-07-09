Guest Calls Out Idiot CNN Host For Being “Fake News”, Watch Him Completely Lose It [VIDEO]

CNN has been up against immense criticism this week after several hosts targeting the creator of President Trump’s now-infamous wrestling gif. Twitter users are accusing the network’s Andrew Kaczynski and his team of ‘blackmailing’ the Reddit user for their own gain.

CNN forced “HanA**holeSolo” to apologize for posting anti-Semitic messages before issuing a controversial threat, saying, “CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”

Now, the network is being accused of extortion. This comes at a time when CNN is already being accused of being ‘fake news.’ That problem was only amplified when a clip of CNN anchor Don Lemon admitting to spreading lies surfaced. Lemon was reportedly moderating a discussion about frequent trips away from the White House when Paris Dennard, a former staffer in the George W. Bush administration called the story “fake news.”

“The President is not breaking any laws and he’s not doing anything,” Dennard said.

“Fake news is when you put out a story to intentionally deceive someone and you know that it is wrong,” Lemon shot back. “This story that we’re doing right now is not to intentionally deceive anyone. We are simply talking about the cost to keep a President safe.”

“Please stop it with that stupid talking point—that it is a fake news story,” Lemon continued. “If you didn’t want to participate in the news stories on this network, then don’t come on and participate. But don’t call them fake because you don’t agree with them. Go on.”

“Don, this is a fake news story in my option,” Dennard pushed. “Because the underlying assumption is that…”

“Okay, Paris, thank you very much, everyone,” Lemon interrupted. “Thanks, everyone, thanks for watching. Have a great weekend. Goodnight, all.”