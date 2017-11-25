Guess Where Kaepernick Spent His Time “Protesting” Against America During Thanksgiving

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, took part Thursday in the annual Unthanksgiving Day on Alcatraz Island, did you expect anything less from the man who started the anthem protests in the NFL?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Kaepernick made a surprise appearance at the event, which commemorates the 19-month occupation of the prison by Native American activists from 1969-1971.

“Our fight is the same fight,” Kaepernick told the crowd, in a message he posted on Twitter. “We’re all fighting for our justice, for our freedom. And realizing that we are all in this fight together makes us all the more powerful.”

the 89 activists that held the prison hostage decades ago did so in the hopes that the prison would be turned into a Native American cultural center.

During the commemorative event, called the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Gathering, the crowd gathers on the island to watch the sunrise on San Francisco Bay.

“It’s about reflecting, remembering and celebrating that we are still here and our culture still survives,” Michael Horse, a Native American actor, told Newsweek.

This is classic of Colin Kaepernick, doing anything he can to stay in the spotlight and of course he had to attack another American past time. This man thrives on being disrespectful to what the American public loves in an effort to be contrarian and to garner attention, but in reality I think people are beginning to see Kaepernick for who he is, and that is a sub-par NFL quarterback who is desperate for attention.

This man couldn’t keep his job in he NFL so he started this anthem protest in an effort to keep his name around but it did the exact opposite, it got people so annoyed with him that that combined with the fact that he isn’t very good landed him out of the league.