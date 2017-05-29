Group Of Muslims See Bikini Clad Women, Chaos Ensues [WATCH]

Many beaches in the Western world have banned the burkini, an Islamic bathing suit for Muslim women. Recently, a group of women wore the burkinis in the city of Cannes, France and found themselves in trouble with the law.

Though Cannes has not prohibited the swimwear, they do have rules against individuals and groups staging “political demonstrations.” Cause the women gathered specifically to wear the Islamic swimwear, they were in violation of this rule and were ultimately arrested for engaging in an illegal political display on the beach.

According to local reports, “around a dozen Muslim women were arrested and herded into police vans just moments after kicking off their political stunt.”

The event was reportedly organized by Rachid Nekkaz, who publicized the event as a pro-Sharia political statement.

“The Cannes Film Festival is all about liberty and tolerance,” he said in a statement about the event. “It’s the perfect place to celebrate this newfound freedom in the city that was the first to ban the burkini.”

Nekkaz has promised to pay the legal fees of any Muslim woman fined for breaking the law by wearing the swimwear. The local media estimates he has already spent more than a quarter-million on these efforts since last year.

What do you think of this news?