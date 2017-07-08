Greta Van Susteren Rips MSNBC Limb From Limb For Spreading Sickening Lie

Fans were shocked last week when former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren announced she was leaving MSNBC just six months after joining the network. Shortly after the announcement was made, MSNBC attempted to make it look like Van Susteren’s departure was rooted in a conflict over her contract.

“MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways,” MSNBC head Phil Griffin said in a memo. “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”

Contrary to the network’s claims, Van Susteren took to social media to make it clear this was not a simple contract dispute.

It was not 'contract conflicts.' That is a fact. 🙂 https://t.co/QvyuFRW4tJ — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) July 5, 2017

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to guess that MSNBC was likely displeased with the fact that Van Susteren was not going along with their typical anti-Trump rhetoric. Van Susteren takes a high-integrity approach to journalism—something her co-hosts are clearly lacking.