Greta Van Susteren Get’s Unbelievable News, This Is Amazing

Greta Van Susteren devastated fans when she announced she was leaving Fox News because it “didn’t feel like home” anymore. For months she has been out of the spotlight, but she has just reappeared with some major news.

“I may be back, I am making the decision in the net week (after the holidays),” she tweeted. “Of course, there are pros/cons; when I left tv I was ready for a new adventure and traveled the world—but I have received a tempting offer.”

Rumors have been circulating that Susteren could end up at MSNBC taking over the 6’clock time slot. That will be a change from Fox News, but fans hope she could make MSNBC a better place.

When asked about more details, Susteren said: “I have signed no contract but if I do, I will move fast and get busy on tv—I am not one to sit around.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough talked about Susteren possibly joining his network.

“Hey. I’m not sure the Greta deal has been confirmed, but she would certainly fill the role of a legal host that the network hasn’t had on a full time show since Dan Abrams left,” he wrote.

What do you think? Do you miss Greta Van Susteren? Should she accept the offer?