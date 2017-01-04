Greta Van Susteren DESTROYS Angry Libs, Threatens To Do What No One Said She Would

Beloved former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren became the latest target of liberal fire this week when she announced that she may be coming back on the air at another station. Many speculated she was talking about MSNBC, though she did not name the network herself.

Greta fired back at those attacking her with a poignant New Year’s message.

“Can we get something straight?” she wrote. “When people work for a large company—including a network—they are not responsible for everyone else who works there. They ARE responsible for themselves. Why do I post this? Because I have seen so many comments critical of me for working at Fox, and now the chatter that I may be going to another network, CNN or MS/NBC. Yes, it is indeed true that I am considering going back to TV, but that is not the point of this posting but rather to emphasize that if I do go back, like always, I will be responsible for myself and my hour.”

“This is the way it has always been….and if I sign a contract and you liked my show before, you will like it now (I am the same person.),” she added. “And if you didn’t like my show before? Well…you won’t like what I do now. But in the end? We should all look at issues, not just take sides. We won’t always agree, but we are on the same team as Americans with the same goals—peace, prosperity, and opportunity.”

“In the news we should identify problems—get the facts—and try to come up with solutions,” she concluded. “That’s what the news business should be about…looking to make things better, not stirring up venom. We won’t always agree—even my own family does not always agree with me—but I really want to try, yes try, to make things better, make things better for you and for next generations to come. Happy New Year.”

