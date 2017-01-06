Greta Can Susteren Pulls The Trigger, Makes Major Announcement About Megyn Kelly Replacement

Megyn Kelly shocked Fox News fans everywhere when she announced she would be leaving the network to take a job at rival NBC News. While viewers suspected she was campaigning for the mainstream media, nobody expected her to give up her lucrative contract and actually jump ship.

Now, rumors are circulating about who Kelly’s replacement will be. Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren just broke her silence with her prediction of who she thinks should replace Kelly—and her choice is not what you think.

According to The Blaze, Van Susteren took to Twitter to nominate The Five host Kimberly Guilfoyle for the position.

“OK…I will weight in…I think @kimguilfoyle would be a good choice for the Fox 9pm—she is smart and fun…viewers love her,” she wrote on Tuesday, just hours after Kelly officially announced her departure.

Van Susteren continued on to explain that she has always envisioned Guilfoyle as an evening anchor.

“The 2pm would be good for @kimguilfoyle but I see her more as an evening anchor…but that is just me maybe,” she tweeted, adding that co-workers and viewers alike admire her.

What do you think? Do you agree with Van Susteren?