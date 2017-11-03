[GRAPHIC VIDEO] Police Tries To Stop Man, Gets Beaten Up With Baton… What Happens Next Is Really Disturbing

Watch this intense video of police attempting to arrest a man at a gas station, I have to warn you that it’s very graphic.

We have no context of how the altercation started, but the video starts with the police officer pointing a tazer at the suspect and asking him to step out of his car, the suspect refuses. The officer repeatedly asks the man to get out of the car, and after asking multiple times, the officer discharges his tazer and hits the man in the upper body and arm.

The suspect is heard in pain after being hit by the tazer, he then quickly gets out of the car and starts moving towards the officer.

We can see from the officer’s body cam that the suspect is swinging at him as he’s coming forward, the camera then changes to a surveillance camera where we see the man continually attacking the officer until the officer’s baton falls out of his belt. The suspect then picks up the baton, and starts to attack the officer with it.

The officer quickly backs away from the suspect wielding the baton just as other officers show up on the scene. The suspect starts towards the officer again, but as he starts running, he’s shot multiple times by police on the scene.

From the body cam, we see the police approach the lifeless body in the middle of the gas station parking lot. The officers were not convicted of any crime as the shooting was clearly in self defense. Do you agree with the use of force displayed by the police here? From the evidence on the video, it seems justified, and honestly, the first officer is lucky he was able to get away from the suspect wielding the baton initially, or this could have been a very different video.