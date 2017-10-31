Gowdy: Hillary May Have Done The Most Absurd Trick To Avoid Transparency Laws During Elections

On Fox News over the weekend, on their “Fox News Sunday” program, House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) discussed the situation with the Clintons and the DNC paying for opposition research conducted on President Trump in the Russian-Trump dossier during the 2016 presidential election.

Gowdy said he was interested in looking into if the Hillary Clinton campaign attempted to “launder all of this through a law firm” to avoid transparency laws.

Gowdy said, “I’m not an election law expert, but the good news is you don’t have to be too understated the absurdity believing you can just launder all of your campaign money by just hiring a law firm. Imagine if you and I were running for Congress, and we just hired a law firm and said ‘Hey, you go to all the opposition, you go buy all the television, you go buy all the bumper stickers, you go higher all the experts, and we will launder all of this through a law firm. I can’t think of anything that defeats the purpose of transparency laws more than that.”

He continued, “I am interested in that, and I am also interested in sharing some memory tricks with folks at the DNC because no one can remember who paid 10 million dollars to a law firm to do oppo research. I find that stunning. $10 million and no one can remember who authorized it, who approved it. So you’ve got two issues, a memory issue and then the lack of transparency by laundering money through a law firm.”

