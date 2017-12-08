Gowdy Destroys FBI’s Credibility, Blasting Strzok Over His Implication In Clinton Email Investigation

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, questioned why an anti-Trump FBI agent had any supervision over the Clinton email investigation to begin with.

In an interview on Thursday with Fox News, Gowdy pointed out a litany of problems with the FBI investigation of Trump, and Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election. Gowdy went over what agent Peter Strzok had done while overseeing the investigation, that tainted the overall investigation, including interviewing Hillary Clinton.

Gowdy blasted Strozk’s decision to change the wording of Clinton’s behavior with her private email server from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

“It’s really difficult to say, ‘we’re not gonna prosecute you’ when we use the precise words, so he changed it to extremely careless,” he explained. “There is no difference–the only difference is they didn’t want to use the wording in the statute.”

Gowdy then destroyed the idea that Strzok, who showed a clear Clinton bias, would be responsible for interviewing any of the key witnesses in the case, including Micheal Flynn, and two former Clinton aids, all of whom Strzok interviewed.

“If he had pro-Clinton or anti-Trump bias, what the hell was he doing interviewing Hillary Clinton?”

A great question that most people probably have an idea of an answer for, throughout the government and major media sources, there is a clear bias towards the Clintons, and liberal democrats. Not enough care was put into selecting agents to oversee the investigation, so this is the result. Agents with open bias that communicate to those outside of the bureau about current investigations.

Who knows who else Strzok told details about his interviews to besides his mistress? For all the talk of Muller being impeccably about details, he has really let him team slip, and it reflects poorly on the investigation as a whole.