Gowdy Brings Out Full Artillery On Obama… The Fun Is Over

In the past few months, rumors have been surfacing that President Barack Obama engaged in major illegal surveillance and was operating a ‘shadow government’ to protect his legacy. That speculation was only fueled by the fact that the Obama family purchased a mansion just a few blocks away from the White House.

Now, Trey Gowdy is gearing up his operation to stop Obama’s ‘shadow government.’ In that process, he discovered the surveillance operation, running it through the National Security Agency (NSA).

Recently, Reality Winner, one of Obama’s cohorts, was arrested for leaking highly classified documents against Trump and his possible collusion with Russia. Gowdy has confirmed that he is going to stop the NSA from running these programs.

“We’re not going to reauthorize theses surveillance programs if the American people are not satisfied that their security is not going to be safeguarded,” Gowdy said. He also expressed his concern with Obama about how he misused the programs.

“This unmasking—that is a privilege to be able to request that a U.S. person’s name be unmasked. I want to know who’s making the request [and] what is the evidentiary basis of that request?” Gowdy asked. “And if it’s late in your tenure—like the day before you leave office—that should send off alarms and sirens in your head as to why that person did it.”

