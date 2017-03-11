Gov Refuses To Remove Migrants From This Farmer’s Land, So He Took Matters Into His Own Hands

A man in Wales was outraged recently when he learned that a gang of migrants had set up an illegal camp surrounding his parents’ home. He was even more furious when he learned the local government was refusing to do anything about it, despite the fact that his parents were fearful for their lives. He decided to take matters into his own hands.

According to reports, the Basildon Borough Council original cleared the refugee camp, but human rights activists intervened. The council told 36-year-old Chris Walsh that they were “powerless” to stop the refugees. Walsh was not willing to take that answer. He responded by sending the council a letter explaining that he intended to reposition the migrants themselves.

“I am writing to you as a concerned citizen, highly concern son, and honest hardworking taxpayers regarding the atrocious treatment of my pensioner parents, and their settled resident neighbors at the hands of the Basildon Council and their (from what I can garner) hopelessly inept planning team. I am sorely tempted to take a dumper truck full of hardcore and deposit it outside of Basildon Council’s offices. I wonder what your response to that would be? Would you stand by and allow it as you are doing in this case?”

“The area is subject to massive illegal development,” Walsh added. “Travellers have started to re-develop land that is subject both to previous eviction, and current injunction to prevent further development. As of this morning, fence posts and plots are being erected on land north of Hovefield Drive. I will not allow this to happen to my parents and their neighbors again.”

Not surprisingly, the council was quick to take action.