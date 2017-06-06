Gov Jerry Brown Completely Falls Apart On Live TV Over Paris Accord ‘PEOPLE WILL DIE’ [VIDEO]

After President Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Accord was made public, California Governor Jerry Brown wasted no time jumping to extremes.

“My immediate reaction is this is a crazy decision,” he began. “It is against the facts. It is against science. It is against reality itself. We know we have to de-carbonize our future. If we don’t, it is a horror. People will die! Habitats will be destroyed. Seas will rise. Insects will spread in areas they never have before.”

“This is not a game,” Brown continued. “It is not politics to talk to your base. It is humanity and whether it makes it through the 21st century.”

Of course, Brown wasn’t alone in calling the decision ‘the end of the world.’

“Today the White House announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris Accord, a global agreement between more than 190 countries meant to protect our climate. This reckless decision has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet,” read a statement from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We in New York remain committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s actions. That’s why today, along with California Governor Edmund G. Brown and Washington Governor Jay R. Inslee, I am forming the United States Climate Alliance, a coalition that will convene U.S. states committed to taking aggressive action on climate change,” the statement continued.

“If the President is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up,” said Brown.