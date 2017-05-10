GOP Senator Slams Sally Yates To The Ground, ‘Who Appointed You To The Supreme Court?!’

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates thought she was simply going to testify about alleged Russian interference in 2016, but that changed when Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) took the mic.

It didn’t take long for Kennedy to question Yates on her refusal to defend President Trump’s order temporarily banning travel from several key terrorist hotspots.

Yates told Kennedy that she “believed any argument [the Justice Department] would have to make in its defense would not be grounded in the truth. We would have to argue that it had nothing to do with religion.”

“At what point does an Act of Congress or an executive order become unconstitutional?” Kennedy asked. “I can look at a statute and say, ‘I think that’s unconstitutional.’ Does that make it unconstitutional?”

“What I’m getting at, and I don’t mean disrespect…Who appointed you to the United States Supreme Court?” Kennedy continued.

Yates doubled down, arguing it is the Attorney General’s responsibility to say no if they believed an order is unlawful, “and that’s what I did.”