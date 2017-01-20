GOP Rob Schneider Ripped John Lewis So Bad His Career In Jeopardy… Give Him Your Support

This week, liberals have invested an immense amount of energy attempting to justify Democratic congressman John Lewis saying Donald Trump is not a “legitimate president.” Unlike most of liberal Hollywood, comedian Rob Schneider is not afraid to stand up for Trump and give Lewis a piece of his mind.

Schneider was furious Lewis would trash our future president right before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“Rep. Lewis. You are a great person,” Schneider wrote on his Twitter. “But Dr. King didn’t give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights.”

Of course, while some sensible patriots backed Schneider up, most liberals went crazy.

“shouts to you for making The Hot Chick but maybe don’t explain the struggle for civil rights to people who were actually in it,” one Twitter user responded.

What do you think? Do you agree with Schneider?