GOP Reporter Leaks Proof Obama Was Spying On Trump, There’s Absolutely No Denying This

In the past few months since losing the presidential election, Democrats have focused their efforts on pushing “scandals” involving Donald Trump in an effort to take him down. Almost every single one of their attempts has backfired. That was evidenced once again when Trump revealed the Obama administration had wiretapped Trump Tower.

Of course, Obama’s team has denied that claim. Now, conservative radio host Mark Levin has offered proof that the wiretap did, in fact, take place.

“We absolutely know this is true, the FBI did a preliminary criminal investigation based on a potential connection between a server in Trump Tower and a couple of Russian banks,” Levin commented.

He then went on to explain how Obama’s team filed two federal warrants through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to investigate Trump’s campaign. The first request was ultimately denied, but the second request in October was granted.

“The Obama administration tried to turn it into a FISA court investigation in June,” Levin argued. “Apparently the first application they submitted named Trump. Even the FISA court said no. There wasn’t enough evidence to make out probably cause involving Donald Trump.”

What do you think? Is Obama guilty as charged?