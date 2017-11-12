THIS IS GOING TOO FAR: Liberals Block Christian Parents From Helping Children Because They Consider Them Dangerous

Over the decades, the idea of same sex marriage has become so institutionalized, that those who disagree have been labeled as ugly bigots, as opposed to just regular Christians upholding a 2,000 year old tradition.

The fact is that same sex education in schools is becoming common place in communities that hold traditional values, and those families that do hold traditional values are increasingly being seen as unfit ideologically to raise foster children.

Parents are now being declined foster children for holding a traditional view on marriage as it’s seen as somehow damaging to the child.

Such stories are now just beginning to surface in the mainstream media, with an Edmonton, Alberta couple being the latest example. From Canada’s national broadcaster: