Gloria Steinem Makes Absolutely Sick Hitler Comment About Ivanka… This Is Too Far

Recently, extreme feminist Gloria Steinem went on an outrageous rant about Ivanka Trump, arguing that ‘global warming’ exists because not enough women are getting abortions.

“Listen, what causes climate deprivation is population,” she argued. “If we had not been systematically forcing women to have children they don’t want or can’t care for over the 500 years of patriarchy, we wouldn’t have the climate problems that we have. That’s the fundamental cause of climate change.”

Steinem then turned attention to Ivanka, comparing her maternity-leave ideas to Nazi Germany.

“I have not seen her standing up and saying women should have a right to control their own bodies and decide when and whether to have children, no,” she said. She even went as far as to call Ivanka ‘Hitler’ because her maternity leave policy is only for parents who “physically give birth.”

“It’s not for adoptive parents, not for fathers,” Steinem noted. “That happens to be the same policy as every authoritarian regime on Earth that I know of, including Hitler’s Germany. I’m not saying that she knows this, but [the Nazis] were paying women to have children. By accident, perhaps, that’s her policy.”

What do you think? Do these claims make Steinham seem completely insane?