Gloria Allred Threw Out The Lamest Defense About Roy Moore’s Yearbook Signature

Gloria Allred appeared on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” Thursday, and she didn’t have the best answers for host Katy Tur as yet again she appeared on TV and embarrassed herself and did everything in her power to discredit her client.

Tur asked Allred if her client, Beverly Young Nelson, saw Roy Moore sign her yearbook.

Allred answered, “I don’t believe at the time she had a clue whether he was an assistant D.A. or a D.A., but he signed it, she took it. As far as she knows, I mean, there’s no reason for her to think it’s anybody’s but his signature.

Tur responded, “But did she see him sign it?”

“You know, I don’t — I haven’t asked her if she saw him, but we did describe what happened that evening in question. What she alleges was that she put it on the counter; that I think she asked to sign — or that he did sign it. That’s all,” Allred said.

The host responded, “I ask this, because it seems you’re not 100% sure that it is his signature, and if you’re not 100% sure that it is his signature, why would you show it at a press conference?

Allred responded, “Well, why would — you know, why does anybody doubt that it is his signature?”

Well because in our American system, a person is innocent until proven guilty so the burden of proof surrounding the signature is on the accuser, not Roy Moore.

You can’t present evidence that you claim is handwriting of the defendant, then when you are directly asked if the handwriting is from the defendant, you can’t give a definitive answer and respond with, “well how come everybody is doubting this is his?” Maybe because Roy Moore has said it is not his, thats why everybody is doubting you, so unless you have more evidence other than conjecture claiming it is Roy Moore’s handwriting, you might want to go back to the drawing board with your plan.