‘Get Out There, Go Get _____’ Radical Dem Demands College Kids Do Something Disgusting

Extreme leftist Congressman John Lewis of Georgia claims that he is a defender of Civil Rights, but many Americans can see that he is an opportunist who will do whatever it takes to stay in the spotlight.

Whenever there is a controversial issue at hand, Lewis makes it a point to insert himself and further divide our country. During a recent college commencement speech, he encouraged graduates to do something that will only harm our country.

“There was a greater sense of hope and a greater sense of optimism,” Lewis said of President John F. Kenney’s time in the White House. “We must rebuild that sense of hope, that sense of optimism and never let anything get you down.”

Rep. Lewis then spouted off his criminal record, as if his arrests were medals.

“And since I’ve been in Congress, arrested another five times,” he bragged. “My last arrest, almost two years ago, and two other private citizens and eight Democratic members of Congress had a protest on Capitol grounds, trying to get the speaker of the House to bring forth a comprehensive immigration reform bill…It doesn’t make sense for millions and millions of people, including little children, to be living in fear in the United States of America. Set people on the path to citizenship!”

“Go out there, get in the way, get in trouble—good trouble, necessary trouble and make some noise,” he continued. “Our country needs you now more than ever before. When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation, a mandate to stand up, speak up and speak out.”