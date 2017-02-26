Geraldo Says, ‘Illegals Aren’t Criminals…’ Bill O’Reilly Slams Him So Hard He Might Retire

At this point, it is expected that liberals will spin anything they can to make things go their way. Lately, we’ve seen those tactics turn to full-blown fabrication and lies.

Bill O’Reilly has done a fantastic job of weeding through these stories to get down to the facts. In a recent segment, he went after Geraldo Rivera for citing debunked statistics and downplaying the impact that illegal immigration has on our country.

Watch the heated debate between O’Reilly and Rivera below and tell us what you think.