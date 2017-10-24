Georges Soros Funds Study About White Trump Supporters And Found Something He Didn’t Think Was True

A recent study lead by George Soros tried to shed light on why white, working class voters tended to gravitate to Trump in the last presidential election. A main reason being a shared set of values that white, working-class families have, that they viewed Trump as representing.

Three researchers from three different universities authored the study, titled “White Working-Class Views on Belonging, Change, Identity and Immigration.”

Open Society Foundations, a network of political organizations controlled by left-wing billionaire George Soros, funded the study.

The three researchers focused their research on a handful of places between August 2016 and March 2017, including: Birmingham, Alabama; Dayton, Ohio; Tacoma, Washington; Phoenix, Arizona; and — for some reason — the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

The researchers spoke with four hundred people who identify as members of the white working class, here are some of the results:

The participants in the study say they view Trump as “strong” and “hardworking”, and the Trump campaign “personified an insurgent, anti-establishment rage against ‘politics as normal.’”

“In many ways, Trump was the hope and change candidate in 2016, as Obama had been in 2008, albeit representing different constituencies.”

A lot of Trump voters agreed that some of his language during the campaign was questionable at best, but they valued that he was a straight shooter and spoke his mind, in contrast to how his voters viewed candidates like Hilary Clinton, who they viewed as dishonest.

Here’s how an interviewee in Birmingham phrased it:

“He’s honest for the most part…isn’t afraid to say anything and that’s the first time in my lifetime I have seen a politician say, ‘you know what, I don’t care. I’m going to say it.”

Working class voters also looked favorably on Trumps stance on illegal immigration, and his stance on working class industries, for example, he promised to promote the mining of coal in places like West Virginia.