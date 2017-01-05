George W Bush Makes Huge Announcement About Trump… Finally

After some debate, former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush have decided they will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Tuesday, the former first couple released a press release announced that they were “pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power—a hallmark of American democracy.”

The full announcement is below:

“President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power—a hallmark of American democracy—and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Though the Bushes have had a relatively tumultuous relationship with Trump throughout his campaign, they are already being welcomed with open arms. Kellyanne Conway quickly recognized their decision and took to Twitter to welcome them.

