George Soros Exposed As The Menace Behind The Berkley Riots, Look What Sickening Thing He Did

There are few people more corrupt than billionaire George Soros, who is determined to step out of all legal boundaries whenever he can. Many believe Soros has been behind every anti-Trump protest over the last two years. Now, shocking reports have revealed his involvement in Berkeley’s riot.

According to reports, far-left “anti-fascist” group, Refuse Fascism, received $50,000 from Soros before participating in the madness.

The donation came from The Alliance for Global Justice, which is funded by the Tides Foundation, backed by Soros. Refuse Fascism openly brags about using violence to shut down conservatives.

“While it is unclear whether those who carried out the violence were paid to do so, the benefactors of the Alliance for Global Justice—and Refuse Fascism—are listed online,” the Daily Caller reported.

It’s time for America to know the truth. These protests are orchestrated and funded by the Washington elite. Liberals are just being used as puppets to take down Trump and fuel their own agenda.

What do you think? Is it time for this corruption to stop?