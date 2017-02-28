George Lopez: ‘Trump Can Kiss My A**, I’m Telling Not Telling Where I’m Going’

Comedian George Lopez took an ugly route recently when he was asked what he thinks about celebrities like Oprah and Dave Chappelle giving Donald Trump a chance.

“I’ll give him a chance to suck my ass,” Lopez quickly fired back. “Listen man, I’m in escrow so don’t worry about my residential status. I’m already in escrow, motherfucker. And I’m not going to tell you where I’m going to go because it will drive up real estate prices ‘cause by the end of the year no one’s gonna wanna be here.”

Lopez joins a growing list of celebrities who have attacked Trump and vowed to leave the country now that Trump is in the White House.

