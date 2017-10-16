George Lopez Gets Kicked Off Stage After Challenging Trump

Comic George Lopez was recently booed off stage at a gala for juvenile diabetes in Denver last week, after a series of jokes about president Trump didn’t go over so well.

Reports say that the act went downhill fast after Trump backer and Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, who was seated in the front row, donated $250,000 to the charity, but requested that Lopez relax with the Trump material.

A separate attendee at the event, where tables to benefit Barbara Davis ranged from $5,000, to $100,000, commented on a youtube video and said that “George was asked nicely to stop making Trump jokes by a man in front row [Maffei] who just donated $250K.” But “George doesn’t, continues. Gets booed.”

Reportedly, Lopez responded to Maffei by saying “Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about orange men.”

Realizing that the crowd was turning and he was losing everybody, he tried to recover by brining it back towards the charity, but couldn’t help himself from throwing in a jab, “Listen, it’s about the kids . . . I apologize for bringing politics to an event. This is America — it still is. So I apologize to your white privilege.”

Lopez also did a joke about the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico: “I guess you can get some Mexicans to do it cheaper and they wouldn’t crush the tunnels ­underneath.”

When the audience did not respond well, he quipped, “Are you El Chapo people?” in reference to the drug kingpin who has used tunnels to evade authorities. Lopez then announced a video segment, but he did not return to the stage, and a local newscaster took over the hosting duties.

TV host Chris Parente posted on Twitter, “big controversy: host of HUGE charity #CarouselBall, @georgelopez, makes political comments about Trump, drops f-bomb and is escorted out.” Sources close to Lopez insist that his act was only supposed to be 4 minutes, but he was listed as the nights main MC.

Who comes to a charity event to do some jokes and lighten the mood, then just spits out a series or very polarizing political jokes that bash our president and his policy? George Lopez should give back whatever he was paid for this event, because he negatively impacted a great event for a great charity, which is actually hard to do, but he succeeded.