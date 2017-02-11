George Foreman Puts Everything On The Line To Defend Trump [VIDEO]

Lately, it seems like liberals are taking every moment they have in the spotlight as an opportunity to attack and disrespect President Donald Trump. The extreme entertainment industry has been applying pressure to performers—speak in favor of Donald Trump and lose your career.

Thankfully, boxing legend and entrepreneur George Foreman was not willing to be silenced. He defied his peers on Fox & Friends this week, offering some incredible advice to Trump.

“You know, when you’re into something like this, you just gotta fight,” he said. “You can’t even worry about the audience.”

Foreman then tapped into his own boxing championship experience.

“When I’m in those boxing matches, I hear, ‘Boo, boo, boo,’ after the fight, when I listen to them on the tape,” Foreman commented. “But in the ring, you don’t listen to anything. You must step forward and fight.”

“Winning is an idea: once you get in it, you can’t lose,” he concluded, before praising Trump for helping him build his career.

“This is a guy I remember way back, you could call him in the field, with the horses, call him and he’d always return your phone call.”

