George Clooney Cries To Let Immigrants In, Immediately Changes His Mind When Refugees Erect Camp At His House

Hollywood actor George Clooney has been extremely vocal in his support of refugees—a decision that may be coming back to haunt him. According to reports, a makeshift refugee camp has been set up in Lake Como, close to Clooney’s Italian getaway home.

Migrants began setting up camp there after Switzerland closed its southern border with Italy. They are now waiting in the area, hoping smugglers can help lead them into the northern part of Europe. The camp is reportedly just a few steps away from Clooney’s multimillion dollar lakeside mansion.

In the past, Clooney has dodged the spotlight to head to Lake Como for the summer. He may not be so happy about what he finds this year.

