General Mattis Uses the Full Strength of The American Military on ISIS and it Went Exactly How You’d Expect.

A variety of fighters, bombers and remotely piloted aircraft engaged in the bombing run, which saw 25 strikes in Syria and six in Iraq. In Syria, two strikes destroyed ISIS units and artillery near the town of Bab. ISIS forces in Raqqa, the terrorist group’s de facto capital, took a heavy beating, as 22 strikes destroyed 12 tactical units, nine fighting positions, two underground improvised explosive bomb factories and an ISIS headquarters. The final strike targeted two ISIS oil wells in Deir ez Zour.

ISIS forces in Iraq suffered several casualties as well. One strike in the city of Rutbah destroyed a tactical unit and vehicle, two weapons caches and a mortar.

Another in Beiji left a unit and vehicle destroyed. A strike in Kisik destroyed a building and tactical unit. Another in Tal Afar also destroyed a unit, truck and command node. The city of Mosul, which acts as the terrorist group’s regional capital in Iraq, received two strikes, which destroyed two units, three fighting positions, a tank, and a car bomb factory.