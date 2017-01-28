General Mattis Rains Airstrikes On ISIS First Day Of The Job

Vice President Mike Pence swore in Gen. James Mattis as secretary of defense Friday after he was confirmed by the Senate and guess what he did on the first day?

Well if you guessed he let ISIS know how hard things were going to be from now on you’re exactly right. By following a policy championed by great Americans before the Obama administration we’ll finally be get tough on radical Islam in the middle east.

What did he actually do in terms on action? (as opposed to just announcing policy.) General Mattis spent his first day ordering the bombing of ISIS at major locations.

This is exactly the kind of action we need out of leadership. Hit like and share if you’re finally proud to be an American in the international community again. This is exactly how we demand respect from both our enemies and nations watching around the world-through action.