Garth Brooks Betrays Donald Trump In Disgusting Way, Do You Still Support Him

Garth Brooks has been in the spotlight during multiple presidential candidacies, from Bush to Trump. Through all of them, he’s never given an opinion on the president, other than talking about our political system being broken.

When George W. Bush was inaugurated, Brooks was asked about his views on Bush and how the presidential race went.

“The whole political system kind of has me concerned right now, to tell you the truth,” he responded. “Two hundred years old and we might think about kind of kicking it in the ass a little bit. It just seems like we vote for things because they’re Republican or Democratic. I think we should vote for them because they’re right or wrong. Once we get there. Let’s try and be four years down the road further than we were, and let’s see what happens. Let’s all work together.”

Now, Brooks has once again been asked about his political stance and how he feels about Donald Trump. He has not taken a public stance on either Clinton or Trump. The only indication of how we feel is when Garth was asked about singing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Oh, I haven’t been asked, but it’s always about serving,” he responded. “It’s what you do.”

Now, it has been officially confirmed that Garth will not be performing at Trump’s presidential inauguration.