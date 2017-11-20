The Game-Changing Deal Trump Brought Back From China No One Is Talking About

With all the negative news recently, from Clinton’s Uranium One scandal, to the mountains of sexual accusations against politicians and the Hollywood elite, good news has been getting wept under the rug and forgotten about. Last week in Beijing, as part of his 12-day trip to Asia, President Trump announced that the US and China had signed an $83.7 billion memorandum of understanding to create a number of petrochemical projects in West Virginia over the next 20 years.

A big deal for an area of the country that desperately needs it, and yet, speaking to the locals here, you wouldn’t even know it had happened.

“I am surprised I heard nothing about it on the national news, nor in my local paper and newscasts,” said Jerald Stephens, 67, a West Virginia native and union rep, who has been a keen observer of local politics for as long as he can remember.

“One would have suspected that the prospect of an investment this large — nearly three times the total annual budget for the department of energy — would have been front-page news,” said Paul Sracic, political-science professor at nearby Youngstown State University.

Part of this lack of publicity is on Trump, who didn’t tweet about the deal despite tweeting about most everything. He did take a good shot at CNN though while in the Philippines: “While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser!”

What really matters is despite the fact that the national media hasn’t grabbed the story, the people of West Virginia love the deal.

“We really have no influence or power here, so that is interesting to me that he still kept his promise to us, something I suspect he will likely get little credit for in the national news,” said Stephens, who voted for Trump.