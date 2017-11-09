Free Speech In PERIL: Google Will Start Censoring “Anti-Muslim” Stories If This Muslim Group Succeeds With Its Menaces

“A higher ranking not only increases their legitimacy but may draw vulnerable individuals into extreme echo chambers.”

“We urge Google to review how far-right websites are cheating its search algorithm through Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) in order to improve their rankings on stories related to crime, sexual exploitation, and terrorism,” it stated.

Tell MAMA, a self proclaimed hate crime recording group, has alleged that “far right” groups have manipulated the search giant’s results to stoke tensions against Muslim communities living in Britain, in the “anti-Islamophobia” organization’s annual report.

In the event of a “terrorist attack associated with extremists from a Muslim background”, the report recommends that authorities crack down on “hate”.

“Police forces should consider how some will use such events as pretexts for ideologically-driven violence and hate speech online which targets Muslims or their institutions,” it states.

The organisation said its work in partnership with social media companies would help them “better understand anti-Muslim prejudice and to promote online counter-narratives that invest beyond advertising credits”.

“High-profile events such as the EU referendum and popular debates around immigration and terrorism play into mainstream xenophobic, racist and anti-Muslim sentiment, therefore, more efforts are needed to challenge such statements and counter mythologized narratives about Muslims and Islam,” it said.

These “counter narratives” are required according to the report in order to fight against online platforms preaching what they call “far-right” narratives.

“Fake news” is mentioned by the liberal group as a possible driver of “anti-Muslim hate”, and is defined in the report as “synonymous with partisan political rhetoric designed to undermine trust in critical mainstream news coverage”.