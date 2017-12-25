Franklin Graham Claims Trump’s Political Incorrectness About Christmas Is “Refreshing”

Rev. Franklin Graham said Saturday that it’s “refreshing” that amidst this culture of shunning Christmas because for some reason it’s offensive, President Trump doesn’t care “what the liberals think” of his pledge to destigmatize “merry Christmas.”

“I’m so excited that the president isn’t afraid to mention the name of Jesus Christ and that he boldly stands for not only Christ but all religious freedom, and it’s refreshing to have a president who’s just not afraid and doesn’t care what all the liberals think,” Graham said on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

Franklin Graham is the son of evangelist Billy Graham and president of Samaritan’s Purse, praised the president for following through on his promise that “people will be saying merry Christmas again” upon taking office.

Trump claims the practice of saying “happy holidays” is a product of “political correctness.”

“He’s just going to do what he thinks is right and everybody just get out of his way,” Graham said.

Graham stated that there is “no question” that Christmas is under attack in the current political climate, citing a current Supreme Court case on whether a Christian bakery must be forced to bake wedding cakes for homosexual couples.

“As Christians, and we’re the majority, are under attack from the secularists,” Graham said. “I think it’s very important that people remember this, and that we stand up for our religious freedoms and we do have a president who does care and I think he’s gonna do all he can to stand with us.”

Christmas has been under assault recently by the left, they are trying to turn Christmas into an exclusionary holiday that excludes those from different religious backgrounds but it’s not reality. Christmas is built on love and giving, not exclusion, so don’t let somebody tell you that’s what it stands for.