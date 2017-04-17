France’s Le Pen Absolutely Destroys The Pope After He Calls For Open Borders

Pope Francis has left many Catholics feeling uneasy with his radical leftist approach to many topics. In fact, several conservatives have argued he is opening the door for his own Church’s downfall.

Recently, Pope Francis spoke out in favor of an “open borders” policy that would allow the free flow of non-European migrants into Europe. Popular French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen pushed back on the comments, criticizing the Pope for demanding that “states go against the interests of their own people by not placing conditions on the acceptance of significant numbers of migrants.”

Le Pen then asserted that Francis does not have the authority to be taking this stand.

“To me, this falls within the realm of politics and even interference, since he is also a head of state,” she argued, before noting that the Pope lives in the Vatican, surrounded by walls and some of the world’s toughest citizenship standards.

“I have a strong faith and I am fortunate in that I have never doubted it,” Le Pen said. “However, I admit that I am angry with the Church because I think that it interferes in everything except what it should really be concerned with.”

Le Pen said that she is excited to go up against her Hillary-like opponent, claiming, “I have always said that I’d like to be up against Emmanuel Macron in the second round because then the choice will be clear-cut. He is an unashamed globalist who wants to speed up the total opening of borders, free-exchange, and the evisceration of France in favor of private and financial interests. I, on the other hand, propose a return to the nation-state, the most effective structure to ensure security, prosperity, and democracy, and to protect our identity.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Le Pen?