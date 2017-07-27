Fox’s Kat Timpf Speaks The Truth After Being Assaulted “It’s Nothing But Sickness And Cruelty”

Recently, Kat Timpf of Fox was assaulted at a political event thrown by Ben Kissel. The ‘protestor’ approached Kat, poured an entire 1.5-liter bottle of water on her head and then ran away.

Timpf later confronted the assaulter on her Twitter account.

“I’m shocked, I’m stunned. I’m obviously upset. I end up not being able to speak because of it. I’ve never seen a more disgusting insane cruel climate than the one we’re in now,” she wrote. “Why? What does that accomplish? I guess I wasn’t able to speak so that’s great and I guess he wins, but we’re just randomly assaulting people in public now?”

“I have feelings. I have opinions, some of which some people may disagree with, but I’m a human being. It’s not about specific issues anymore it’s about either blindly supporting or blindly hating particular people and for whatever reason, this guy has decided that I am someone who he hates,” she wrote.

“Not for views, but as a human,” Timpf continued. “Or not a human, because clearly, he doesn’t see me as one, but as some sort of an abstract entity that stands for something he hates. It’s disgusting. I’m disgusted, and everyone needs to do better than this infantile bullsh*t because I, for one, have had it with senseless hostility.”

That’s when she really hit protesters hard.

“It’s not activism. It’s not in support of anything. It’s nothing but sickness and cruelty. I’ve had it with people behaving like animals. Get it together and grow up.”