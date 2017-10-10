Fox News Reporter Breaks Silence About Her Despicable Sexual Episode With Harvey Weinstein

The giant film mogul has come under the radar a lot lately after multiple sexual harassments claims from more than dozen women. Today’s disturbing part is that the Hollywood liberals have been covering everything up so far. One Fox News reporter, Laurence Sivan, decided to break silence and revealed her despicable sexual experiment to the Huffington Post. Here’s what happened.

According to Sivan, it all started when Weinstein approached her and attempted to kiss her. She said that she had a boyfriend to be sure he understood that she didn’t want anything. “Well, can you just stand there and shut up,” then said Weinstein according to Sivan. What he did next would more than a woman horrified:

He proceeded to m********e in front of her.

Once the story got published, Sivan tweeted to confirm everything was accurate. “Yeah. This happened, luckily I didn’t need a job or favor from him + didn’t have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind,” she tweeted. You may think the story ends here, but then this happened.

Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

After being exposed, Weinstein apologized and claimed to bear responsibility for his actions. But at the same time, he tried suing the New York Times for having something against him. He even went as far as to blame the NRA.

Here’s how he explains it :

“I bear responsibility for my acitons, but the reasion I am suing is because of the Times’ inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting. They told me lies. They made assumptions. The Times had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain.”

Do you consider it to be sound justification? Should he be arrested for what his behavior?