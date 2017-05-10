Fox News Maybe Getting Replaced By Rival Conservative News Group, Will You Make The Switch?

According to recent reports, Sinclair Broadcast Group has acquired Tribune Media for approximately $3.9 billion, a deal that will bring more than 200 television stations across the country under one owner. The deal has led to speculation that Sinclair will try to position itself as a direct rival to Fox News.

“This is a transformational acquisition for Sinclair that will open up a myriad of opportunities for the company,” Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley said in a statement. “The Tribune stations are highly complementary to Sinclair’s existing footprint and will create a leading nationwide media platform that includes our country’s largest markets.”

The deal is the largest acquisition in the 46-year-history of Sinclair. In December, POLITICO reported that the president’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, told business executives the campaign had struck a deal with Sinclair for better media coverage.

The group has also hired Boris Epshteyn, a White House aide who oversaw Trump’s television operation, as chief political analyst.

Though Fox continues to dominate cable news ratings, it has had a rough year. Both Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly were ousted from the network following sexual harassment allegations, and the network now faces federal investigations.