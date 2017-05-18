Fox News Host Makes Massive Announcement – Say Goodbye

Earlier this week, Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle confirmed that she has been in talks with members of the Trump administration about becoming the next White House press secretary.

For some time now, rumors have been circulating that Trump is looking for someone to replace Sean Spicer, the current press secretary. Guilfoyle fueled these rumors further when she admitted that the idea of her taking the job has been “raised by a number a number of people” in the Trump administration.

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” Guilfoyle said. “I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determine and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

Later, fans noticed some pertinent Twitter activity.