Fox News Host Makes Disturbing Announcement About Fox News… Look What They’re Doing

Last summer, former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros made headlines for suing the network, its former CEO Roger Ailes, and various other network heads for $50 million. In her lawsuit, Tantaros claimed they were running it “like a sex-fueled, Playboy-mansion like cult, steeped in intimidation, indecency, and misogyny.”

Now, Tantaros has come forward with more outrageous claims, arguing her former bosses are “interfering with her ability to make money” and illegally spying on her.

Last week, Tantaros’ lawyers told the court that the network “interfered with Ms. Tantaros’ agreement with her speaking agency, who represents numerous other Fox talents and can only represent them with Fox’s permission.”

Fox News quickly fired back, arguing that Tantaros “is not a victim, she is an opportunist,” who is trying to ride the coattails of Gretchen Carlson.

“There is a very strong case law that suggests, in this case, you will lose your job if you report sexual harassment, which gives rise to a pattern of racketeering activity which this court can look at, and then there are other claims,” her lawyer continued. “I have compelling evidence through confidential sources that Fox was involved in electronic surveillance of my client on her private communications.”

