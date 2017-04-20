Fox News Host Under Fire After Saying Telling Muslims Not To ‘Set Off Bombs, Burn People Alive’

Fox News anchor Jon Scott has come under serious fire for the comments he made about Muslims on Easter Sunday. While discussing “Homeland” star Mandy Patinkin on Fox & Friends, Scott criticized remarks that the show made a deliberate effort to portray white men as the bad guys in season 6.

Patinkin said “Homeland” executives pushed their ‘pro-Islam’ agenda on her after they received backlash for their realistic portrayals of Muslim terrorists in previous seasons. Scott expressed his frustration in a way that was uncharacteristic of his usually mild manners.

“They’re gonna run the Boston Marathon tomorrow, right? Do we remember who the bombers of the Boston Marathon were? Just an aside to the Muslim community: ‘If you don’t want to be portrayed in a negative light, maybe don’t burn people alive and set off bombs and things like that,’” he said.

What do you think of Scott’s comments? Do you agree or did he take things way too far?