Fox News Geraldo Takes A Massive Stand To Defend Trump On Puerto Rico’s Response

As expected, the witches on ABC’s The View were seriously questioning whether or not Donald Trump realized Puerto Ricans were American citizens.

However, on Wednesday, Ricardo Rosselló, the governor of Puerto Rico, had to shut these ladies up for once. The governor explained that the President has been handling business with Puerto Rico quickly and charismatically, take a look:

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera, who is on the ground in Puerto Rico right now, commented on Twitter:

Liberals are furious, it is obvious just by looking at the responses:

However, Rivera received much more love than hate:

Hopefully that gets the witches off of the president’s back for a little bit.

President Donald Trump continues to update us about relief efforts in Puerto Rico via Twitter:

