Fox News Geraldo Takes A Massive Stand To Defend Trump On Puerto Rico’s Response

As expected, the witches on ABC’s The View were seriously questioning whether or not Donald Trump realized Puerto Ricans were American citizens.

However, on Wednesday, Ricardo Rosselló, the governor of Puerto Rico, had to shut these ladies up for once. The governor explained that the President has been handling business with Puerto Rico quickly and charismatically, take a look:

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera, who is on the ground in Puerto Rico right now, commented on Twitter:

On the ground I see the suffering-but feel deeply that attacking @realDonaldTrump for the ravages of nature &neglect is politicizing tragedy — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 30, 2017

Liberals are furious, it is obvious just by looking at the responses:

He's not being blamed for nature, he's being blamed for a lack of response which is well-deserved. — DTBurg (@dtburg) September 30, 2017

Plz! Only one politicizing this tragedy is Trump! Talking about their debt, criticizing the Mayor who's begging for help! — Noanie Rofoli (@NoanieR) September 30, 2017

Geraldo backstabbing his own people for a Fox News paycheck. Truly a sad moment for Geraldo Rivera. — George Prats (@GeorgePrats1) September 30, 2017

However, Rivera received much more love than hate:

I am Puerto Rican and I couldn't agree more. Thank you for covering the relief efforts. It's hard to watch w/o crying 🇵🇷 — sonia noemi (@sonianoemitweet) September 30, 2017

People replying that do not have a clue need to STOP. My family in PR know the neglect and abuse of government on the island. — RBH (@rbhodges0131) September 30, 2017

I have family in PR & have been watching closely, help has been arriving PR from day 1 dont blame @potus @realDonaldTrump 4poor PRleadership — PatriotMAGA (@PatriotMAGA) September 30, 2017

Hopefully that gets the witches off of the president’s back for a little bit.

President Donald Trump continues to update us about relief efforts in Puerto Rico via Twitter: