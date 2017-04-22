Fox News Execs Got Slammed With Devastating News After Canning Bill… Look What’s Happening

Despite Fox News’ immense popularity, the series of scandals they’ve had in the last couple years have put them in a very vulnerable position. The executive team at Fox took a huge risk when they removed former chairman Roger Ailes, and decided to fire the network’s biggest star Bill O’Reilly was the latest in a string of controversial decisions made under new management.

Now, business-decision makers at Fox News have just received some very harsh news. Many experts believe loyal viewers will abandon Fox News for more up-to-date news outlets.

“First there is Mr. O’Reilly’s own audience, which steadfastly stuck with him—and then some—as the revelations about sexual harassment first emerged in The New York Times,” New York Times writer Jim Rutenberg writes. “For as long as he has been ‘looking out for’ them—as he puts it—he has sworn to beat back the ‘secular progressive’ forces of political correctness.”

“His fans told interviewers they doubted the allegations against him, describing him as an ‘easy target’ for liberal groups and the same mainstream media he has made a career of lambasting,” Rutenberg added.

Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Fox News’ rival Newsmax Media, agrees that the network is at risk.

“Generally, the Fox audience is not going to be happy the network fired him,” Ruddy said. “They’re going to think it was unfair.”

