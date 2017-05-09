Fox News Exec Making Sickening Attack On Jessie Watters, Watch How He Responds

It’s frightening to see the executives who run Fox News sabotaging their own network. The chaos began when former Fox News chair Roger Ailes, who provided a guiding voice for the network, was let go. Since then, there have been a string of controversies that have cost them some of their top hosts.

Now that 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch has taken over, he has fired both legendary host Bill O’Reilly and Bill Shine, who was the network’s co-president. Some fear Murdoch has chosen Fox News contributor Jesse Watters as his next target—but he won’t go down without a fight.

Bill O’Reilly will be appearing on a political comedy tour called “The Spin Stops Here Tour” together with conservative Saturday Night Live legend Dennis Miller. Watters had been scheduled to appear together with O’Reilly, but Fox News executives are pulling contract string to prevent him from joining.

“We’re going to do the tour,” O’Reilly said recently on his podcast. “Miller and Watters and me.”

Now, Fox News executives are jumping on a recent statement Watters made as an excuse to smear him.

“I don’t really get what’s going on here but I really liked how she was speaking into the microphone,” Watters commented about Ivanka’s appearance at an event in Germany. Liberals called this comment an ‘oral sex joke,’ though Watters denies that claim.

As far as we know, Watters is still planning to do the tour as a show of support for O’Reilly. What do you think of his decision?