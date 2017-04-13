Fox News CEO Makes Massive Announcement About Bill O’Reilly… Fans Shocked

Earlier this week, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced that he will be taking a vacation. The announcement comes in the midst of his sexual harassment scandal—a controversy that has caused more than 60 companies to pull their advertising from his show.

Now, it’s rumored that 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch does not want O’Reilly to come back.

The Blaze reported that two “highly-placed” sources within Fox claim Murdoch wants the popular host taken off the air permanently. O’Reilly is potentially too big of a liability. It was recently revealed that O’Reilly and Fox have paid out $13 million to five women in exchange for them not pursuing litigation against him.

Murdoch may be determined to give O’Reilly the boot, but that sentiment is not necessarily shared by the entire network. Fox News Co-President Bill Shine, Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch, and Co-Chairman Lachlan Murdoch are “more inclined to keep” him around.

This is not the first time we’ve seen split opinions among Fox News heads. A similar dynamic occurred last year when sexual harassment allegations came to light against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

What do you think? Should Fox News keep O’Reilly around or his he damaging their reputation?